Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,788 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

