Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.