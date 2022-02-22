PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Holdings Lowered by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 75.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 61,251 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 115,053 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

