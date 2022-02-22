Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $302.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.66 and its 200-day moving average is $318.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

