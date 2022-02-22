Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $5,838,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9,469.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 362,782 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 41.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 542.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 637,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 538,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.