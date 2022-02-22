Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$57.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATD.B shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

