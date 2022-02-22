Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.
Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $28.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
