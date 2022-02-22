TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives $200.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

TUIFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TUIFY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that TUI will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

