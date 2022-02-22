ASD Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. ASD has a total market cap of $145.81 million and $2.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00108351 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

