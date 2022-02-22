Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

