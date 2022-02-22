Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,531 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $769,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $393,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 324.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

