Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.48 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AptarGroup by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

