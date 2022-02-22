Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE WF opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

