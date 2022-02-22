Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

