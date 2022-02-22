Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

