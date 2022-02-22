Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 116,283 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $5,340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $7,803,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.