Jane Street Group LLC Has $31.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $165,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $94.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.