National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.