National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

