60,000 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $564,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $1,827,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

NYSE ONON opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

