Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.