National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,265 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

IBUY stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

