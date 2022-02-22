Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

