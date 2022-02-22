Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

