Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA opened at $3.01 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

