Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 237,339 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 149.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

