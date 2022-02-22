Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,190 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,538,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $60,836,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.