Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

