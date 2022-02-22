Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA opened at $375.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.