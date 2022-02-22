Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $124,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,235 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,927,000 after acquiring an additional 374,587 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

