-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $14.88 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

