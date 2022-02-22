-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ RPTX opened at $14.88 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.