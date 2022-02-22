Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

HE stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

