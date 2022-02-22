Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.
HE stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.
In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
