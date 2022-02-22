Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

