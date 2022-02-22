Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FIF opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £112.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. Finsbury Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 71.09 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.11.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

