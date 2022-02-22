Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:FIF opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £112.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. Finsbury Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 71.09 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.11.
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile
