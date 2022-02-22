Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Pentair has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.