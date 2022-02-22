Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Declares GBX 12.26 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($26.93) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,598.33 ($21.74).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

