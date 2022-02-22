Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCEHY. Investec cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tencent has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $96.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

