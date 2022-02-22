UBS Group AG Has $76.64 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $76,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after buying an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

