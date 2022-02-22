UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $86,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.