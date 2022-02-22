TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

