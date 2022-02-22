TownSquare Capital LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $398.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.66 and a 200-day moving average of $428.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

