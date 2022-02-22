Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 70.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

AVY stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

