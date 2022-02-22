TownSquare Capital LLC Has $482,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 93.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $419.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 332,122 shares of company stock worth $4,408,803 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.