TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 290 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

