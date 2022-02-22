Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 974.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,907 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

