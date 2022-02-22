Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 456,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

