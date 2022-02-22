Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 456,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
Vale stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.