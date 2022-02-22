Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Raised by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

