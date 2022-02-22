Masco Co. (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 14th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Masco has increased its dividend by 94.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Masco has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

