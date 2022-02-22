Analysts Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Post $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of ($5.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $65.71 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 464.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 53.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

