goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$213.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

GSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY stock opened at C$146.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$114.58 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.